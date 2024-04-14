Ambassador Herzog thanks US for 'ironclad' support

Israel is deeply grateful to the United States for its steadfast support and ironclad commitment to its security at this critical moment, Israel's ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said Saturday night in a statement on X.

Herzog called Iran's attack which included hundreds of missiles and UAVs "unprecedented."

"Iran has been the most destabilizing force in the Middle East for decades and is responsible for the violent escalation the region has seen, beginning on October 7th and ever since," Herzog said.

"It should - and must - be held accountable." Herzog said Israel will "do whatever it takes" to defend itself.