Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ambassador Herzog thanks US for 'ironclad' support

By HANNAH SARISOHN

Israel is deeply grateful to the United States for its steadfast support and ironclad commitment to its security at this critical moment, Israel's ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said Saturday night in a statement on X. 

Herzog called Iran's attack which included hundreds of missiles and UAVs "unprecedented."

"Iran has been the most destabilizing force in the Middle East for decades and is responsible for the violent escalation the region has seen, beginning on October 7th and ever since," Herzog said.

"It should - and must - be held accountable." Herzog said Israel will "do whatever it takes" to defend itself.

Netanyahu speaks with Biden in light of Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 04:25 AM
NYC Mayor Eric Adams said city 'unequivocally' stands with Israel'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 03:48 AM
Israeli wounded in shooting attack near Shilo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 03:30 AM
Saudi Arabia expresses 'deep concern' after Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 03:21 AM
Congress to change schedule to bring Israel legislation to floor
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 03:08 AM
US military official: US continuing to shoot down Iranian drones
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 02:21 AM
10-year-old boy from Bedouin village seriously wounded by Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 02:11 AM
NYC: NYPD deploying resources to houses of worship, sensitive locations
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/14/2024 02:07 AM
Israel's response to Iranian attack will be 'firm and clear' - PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 01:39 AM
Iran's UN envoy says attack on Israel 'can be deemed concluded'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 01:23 AM
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets toward the Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:55 AM
Iran's drone strike on Israel influences cryptocurrency markets.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:48 AM
Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:43 AM
Cruise missiles launched from Iraq towards Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:18 AM
El Al Airlines cancels flights, Israel closes airspace
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 11:57 PM