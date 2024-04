Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and aircraft struck several military buildings and infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group, the IDF announced Sunday.

The IAF conducted strikes in the areas of Kafr Kila, Maroun al-Ras, and Markaba in southern Lebanon. Additionally, an observation post in the El Matamura area was attacked.

Throughout the day, the IDF also fired at threats in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

This is a developing story.