Netanyahu asks IDF to provide 'target options' for Iranian attack - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly asked the IDF for "potential target options" for an Israeli attack on Iran, according to The Washington Post on Monday, citing Israeli sources.

According to the report, the targets include an Iranian facility in Tehran or a cyberattack.

Halevi: Iranian attack will be met with Israeli response

Israeli missiles in action. April 14, 2024. (credit: IAI)

In a visit to the Nevatim base on Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the Iranian attack which was carried out early Sunday morning will be met with an Israeli response, according to Israeli media.

The Nevatim base sustained minor damage following the Iranian attack.

Early Sunday morning Iran launched some 350 drones and missiles towards Israel, while Iran's proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen also joined the attack.

On Sunday morning, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said 99% of the aerial threats had been shot down. He also noted that almost none of the 200 drones and none of the 30 cruise missiles had crossed into Israeli territory.

Out of the 30 cruise missiles that had been launched, 25 were shot down by Israel. Hagari added that out of the 130 ballistic missiles which had been launched, only a few penetrated Israeli airspace.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.