Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Cruz accuses Biden administration of funding Iran's attack on Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has condemned the Biden administration for its role in financing Iran's military aggression against Israel. In remarks made on his podcast "Verdict," Cruz stated on Wednesday, “This tragically is the result of the Biden Foreign Policy of Appeasement and the entire Democrat Party backing away from Israel and sending billions of dollars to Iran," as reported by the Daily Wire.

He further criticized the administration for allowing sanctions on Iranian missiles to lapse, which he believes directly contributed to the recent attacks.

Cruz emphasized the severity of the attacks, noting, “On October 7, more than 1,200 Israelis were murdered. That included roughly 30 Americans who were murdered. We still have American hostages; we still have Israeli hostages,” highlighting the human cost of the conflict. 

Biden supports House aid bills for Israel and Ukraine
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/17/2024 10:07 PM
IDF says food trucks enter Gaza via Ashdod Port for first time
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:22 PM
Germany's Scholz urges Israel to exercise restraint
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:03 PM
IDF arrests Hamas terrorists hiding in schools in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 08:02 PM
Microsoft: Russian influence operations targeting US election have begun
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 07:06 PM
EU leaders push for sanctions on Iran
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 07:01 PM
US House Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday, speaker says
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 06:43 PM
Russian space agency says work under way on modernized Angara rocket
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:51 PM
TikTok asked by EU about risks of TikTok Lite to children
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:45 PM
Earthquake jolts Ehime, Kochi prefectures of southern Japan - JMA
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:31 PM
G7 foreign ministers head to Capri amid Middle East tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 05:00 PM
White House urges Senate to pass domestic surveillance measure
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 04:52 PM
Turkish authorities arrest 36 over alleged ties to failed 2016 coup
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
04/17/2024 04:18 PM
Von der Leyen: Iran's attack shows 'new league of authoritarians'
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 03:40 PM
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crewmen from sinking tanker in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 03:13 PM