Cruz accuses Biden administration of funding Iran's attack on Israel

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has condemned the Biden administration for its role in financing Iran's military aggression against Israel. In remarks made on his podcast "Verdict," Cruz stated on Wednesday, “This tragically is the result of the Biden Foreign Policy of Appeasement and the entire Democrat Party backing away from Israel and sending billions of dollars to Iran," as reported by the Daily Wire.

He further criticized the administration for allowing sanctions on Iranian missiles to lapse, which he believes directly contributed to the recent attacks.

Cruz emphasized the severity of the attacks, noting, “On October 7, more than 1,200 Israelis were murdered. That included roughly 30 Americans who were murdered. We still have American hostages; we still have Israeli hostages,” highlighting the human cost of the conflict.