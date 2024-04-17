US ship which helped establish the sea pier in Gaza catches fire, returns to home port

A US Navy spokesperson announced on Wednesday that one of the ships that helped establish the sea pier in the Gaza Strip returned to its port in Florida due to a fire.

It is still not clear whether this will affect the completion of the pier, which is supposed to start operating at the end of April or at the beginning of May.

The spokesperson told CNN that the fire in the engine room of the Navy cargo ship, John P. Bobo, happened last Thursday while she was making her way to the Mediterranean Sea.

"The team cleared the area and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire," said the spokesperson, who emphasized that there were no casualties. "The vessel returned on one engine to Jacksonville, Florida, for further inspection. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation."