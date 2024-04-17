Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US ship which helped establish the sea pier in Gaza catches fire, returns to home port

By HAIM ISEROVICH

A US Navy spokesperson announced on Wednesday that one of the ships that helped establish the sea pier in the Gaza Strip returned to its port in Florida due to a fire.

It is still not clear whether this will affect the completion of the pier, which is supposed to start operating at the end of April or at the beginning of May.

The spokesperson told CNN that the fire in the engine room of the Navy cargo ship, John P. Bobo, happened last Thursday while she was making her way to the Mediterranean Sea.

"The team cleared the area and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire," said the spokesperson, who emphasized that there were no casualties. "The vessel returned on one engine to Jacksonville, Florida, for further inspection. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation."

US Senate dismisses House Republican impeachment charge of Mayorkas
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 11:42 PM
Cruz accuses Biden administration of funding Iran's attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 10:21 PM
Biden supports House aid bills for Israel and Ukraine
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/17/2024 10:07 PM
IDF says food trucks enter Gaza via Ashdod Port for first time
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:22 PM
Germany's Scholz urges Israel to exercise restraint
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:03 PM
IDF arrests Hamas terrorists hiding in schools in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 08:02 PM
Microsoft: Russian influence operations targeting US election have begun
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 07:06 PM
EU leaders push for sanctions on Iran
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 07:01 PM
US House Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday, speaker says
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 06:43 PM
Russian space agency says work under way on modernized Angara rocket
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:51 PM
TikTok asked by EU about risks of TikTok Lite to children
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:45 PM
Earthquake jolts Ehime, Kochi prefectures of southern Japan - JMA
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:31 PM
G7 foreign ministers head to Capri amid Middle East tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 05:00 PM
White House urges Senate to pass domestic surveillance measure
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 04:52 PM
Turkish authorities arrest 36 over alleged ties to failed 2016 coup
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
04/17/2024 04:18 PM