Israeli Officials establish special task force to combat crime in Arab society

Attorney Royi Kelon, Head of the Task Force for Combating Crime in Arab Society at the Prime Minister's Office and Director of the Tax Authority, Shai Aharonovitch, announced the establishment of a special task force within the Tax Authority to combat crime in Arab society on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

This announcement came following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive in the subcommittee for combating crime in Arab society.

The economic axis is the central factor in the strengthening of criminal organizations and is also the key to their weakening.

This task force will develop an operational plan for economic warfare against criminal organizations and prepare a comprehensive strategic plan to severely damage them economically.