Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Officials establish special task force to combat crime in Arab society

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Attorney Royi Kelon, Head of the Task Force for Combating Crime in Arab Society at the Prime Minister's Office and Director of the Tax Authority, Shai Aharonovitch, announced the establishment of a special task force within the Tax Authority to combat crime in Arab society on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

This announcement came following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's directive in the subcommittee for combating crime in Arab society.

The economic axis is the central factor in the strengthening of criminal organizations and is also the key to their weakening.

This task force will develop an operational plan for economic warfare against criminal organizations and prepare a comprehensive strategic plan to severely damage them economically.

 
 
 


Related Tags
Crime Headline
Anti-tank missiles hit building in Yiron, no casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:29 PM
US lawmakers introduce bill to support nuclear fusion development
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 06:58 PM
Sirens sounded in Western Galilee, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 06:47 PM
Earthquake jolts Turkish province of Tokat, AFAD says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 06:41 PM
UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian UN membership
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 05:09 PM
US, Israel to hold virtual meeting Thursday on Rafah
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 04:29 PM
Russia convicts hypersonic scientist with treason and jails him
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 03:15 PM
Senior Hamas official: Hamas did not withdraw from talks, no impasse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:19 PM
Air pollution high as dust from Africa blows over Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:50 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight, two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:19 AM
Israel not expected to attack Iran until after Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:05 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:39 AM
Algeria gives UNRWA $15 mln as exceptional fund, state TV says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:51 AM
EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:14 AM
Palestinian FA's request to exclude Israel to be discussed at FIFA
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/18/2024 01:02 AM