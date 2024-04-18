Judge dismisses second juror in Trump's hush money criminal trial

The judge overseeing former US President Donald Trump's criminal trial dismissed two jurors on Thursday, as lawyers struggled to assemble a panel of twelve jurors and six alternates for one of the most high-profile trials in American history.

Justice Juan Merchan excused one juror who said she felt intimidated because some personal information had been made public. She said family, friends, and colleagues had contacted her after deducing that she was on the jury.

A second juror was dismissed on Thursday from Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star, leaving five members on the panel that will decide the former US president's guilt or innocence.