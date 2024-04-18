Jerusalem Post
Judge dismisses second juror in Trump's hush money criminal trial

By REUTERS

The judge overseeing former US President Donald Trump's criminal trial dismissed two jurors on Thursday, as lawyers struggled to assemble a panel of twelve jurors and six alternates for one of the most high-profile trials in American history.

Justice Juan Merchan excused one juror who said she felt intimidated because some personal information had been made public. She said family, friends, and colleagues had contacted her after deducing that she was on the jury.

A second juror was dismissed on Thursday from Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star, leaving five members on the panel that will decide the former US president's guilt or innocence.

Poland charges man with plans of a possible Zelensky attack
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 08:05 PM
Anti-tank missiles hit building in Yiron, no casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:29 PM
Israeli Officials establish special task force to combat crime in Arab
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:09 PM
US lawmakers introduce bill to support nuclear fusion development
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 06:58 PM
Sirens sounded in Western Galilee, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 06:47 PM
Earthquake jolts Turkish province of Tokat, AFAD says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 06:41 PM
UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian UN membership
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 05:09 PM
US, Israel to hold virtual meeting Thursday on Rafah
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 04:29 PM
Russia convicts hypersonic scientist with treason and jails him
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 03:15 PM
Senior Hamas official: Hamas did not withdraw from talks, no impasse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:19 PM
Air pollution high as dust from Africa blows over Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:50 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight, two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:19 AM
Israel not expected to attack Iran until after Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:05 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:39 AM
Algeria gives UNRWA $15 mln as exceptional fund, state TV says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:51 AM