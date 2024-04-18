Jerusalem Post
Poland charges man with plans to help Russia in possible Zelensky attack

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 18, 2024 20:06

A Polish citizen has been arrested in Poland and charged with plans to cooperate with Russian foreign intelligence services in preparation for a possible attempt to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prosecutors said on Thursday.

A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies, accusing Moscow and its ally Belarus of trying to destabilize it.

The man who has been arrested, identified as Pawel K., was caught on Wednesday thanks to cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian services, both countries said. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.

"This case underscores the persistent threat Russia poses not only to Ukraine and Ukrainians but to the entire free world," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin wrote on social media platform X.

