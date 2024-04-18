State Department: US to vote no on PA membership resolution at UN

A spokesperson for the State Department said the US will be voting no during Thursday's vote on approving the Palestinian Authority as a member state of the United Nations.

The State Department has been clear that sustainable peace in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"It remains the department's view that the most expeditious path towards statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, with the support of the United States and other partners who share this goal," Patel said. "Premature actions in New York, even with the best intentions, will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people."

Patel also said there was not unanimity among the committee members as to whether the applicant meets the criteria of membership set forth in Article Four of the UN charter.

Specifically, Patel said there are unresolved questions as to whether the applicant can meet criteria to be considered as a state.

Hamas is a key obstacle

Patel noted that Hamas, a terrorist organization, is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza, which would be an integral part of the envisioned state in this resolution.

"And for that reason, the United States is voting no on this proposed Security Council resolution," Patel said.