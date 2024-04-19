Jerusalem Post
Australia asks its citizens to evacuate Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 19, 2024 07:53

"We urge Australians in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so," the country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued on Friday.

"There’s an increased threat of military and terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli interests," the department's Smart Traveller account said on X. "The security situation could deteriorate quickly. We urge Australians in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so."

"Military attacks may result in airspace closures, flight cancellations & diversions & other travel disruptions. Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport may pause operations due to heightened security concerns at any time, & at short notice," the post added.

The account also noted of explosions across additional locations in the Middle East.

