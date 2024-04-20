IDF operates in Tulkarm for over 40 hours, nine soldiers wounded

The IDF has been operating in the West Bank city of Tulkarm for over 40 hours, according to reports from Israeli media on Saturday.

Nine soldiers have reportedly sustained lightly to moderate wounds in clashes with terrorists over the course of the operation. All the soldiers have since been evacuated from the area to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

The operation took place in Tulkarm's Noor al-Shams neighborhood in the Menshe region.

Explosives, weapons, and military equipment confiscated by Israeli forces in Tulkarm on January 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF claims to have eliminated ten terrorists in operation

The IDF eliminated ten terrorists in confrontations, arrested eight wanted individuals, and discovered explosives, M16 guns, and axes while conducting searches of buildings.

The Palestinian Health Ministry claimed that in the clashes a 15 year old boy was killed, 7 individuals were moderately wounded, 4 were lightly injured and 2 were transferred to be treated at the Al-Israa hospital.