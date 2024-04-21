Gantz: We're approaching moment of truth in North, working to get evacuees home by September

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz reassured residents of the North that Israel is approaching the "moment of truth" in terms of how to proceed militarily against Hezbollah in a speech on Sunday afternoon.

"This is the operative front with the greatest and most urgent challenge, and this is how we must treat it," said Gantz. I appeal from here to the evacuees, who will also celebrate Seder night outside their homes, and I promise—we see you. We recognize the enormous difficulty and your great courage. We will work to bring you home safely, even before the start of the school year."

Gantz also criticized some of the government's ministers, saying they "harm national security" and "should not sit in the cabinet."

"Critical discussions to advance the goals of the war must take place, even on Shabbat and holidays," said Gantz. "The hostages don't have time, the soldiers aren't stopping on the battlefield, the statesmen should act accordingly. We must set a personal example and certainly not engage in division or attempts to pass laws and decisions that harm our security and political interests. We must focus on the battle and the partnership between us all. We must not favor a sector or a group. Our responsibility as leaders is enormous - we must be worthy of it."