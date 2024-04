IDF Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel, 27, who was wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack in Arab al-Aramshe on Thursday, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, the IDF announced.

Zimel was set to be married to his fiance, Shir Sagiv, in just a month. Zimel and Sagiv lived in Even Yehuda.

Zimel served as a deputy company commander in the 8103rd Battalion of the IDF's Etzioni Brigade.