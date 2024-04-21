Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu accuses Gallant of leaking details of sensitive meetings - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of leaking information from sensitive meetings during a recent security cabinet meeting, KAN news reported on Sunday.

Several ministers and leaders of the defense establishment were present at the meeting. 

"Every time I sit in small meetings with the defense minister, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the Shin Bet - everything is leaked. I know that it's not the head of the Mossad and not the head of the Shin Bet, so who could it be?" Netanyahu asked during the meeting, according to KAN.

Gallant was not physically present at the meeting and had called in.

