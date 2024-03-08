Montana Tucker: This is the story behind the women of Magen David Adom

Watch: MDA's 20,000 female volunteers in action

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 8, 2024 14:12
Montana Tucker (left) and Eilat Shinar (photo credit: screenshot)
Montana Tucker (left) and Eilat Shinar
(photo credit: screenshot)

In Israel on International Women's Day, after the October 7 massacre, female empowerment will be celebrated in a slightly different way. Watch below to get the story of the Israeli national rescue organization, the women of Magen David Adom (MDA).

MDA is a professional rescue organization at the forefront of technology. It relies heavily on 30,000 idealistic volunteers, with half of them being female volunteers.



