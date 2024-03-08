Montana Tucker: This is the story behind the women of Magen David Adom

In Israel on International Women's Day, after the October 7 massacre, female empowerment will be celebrated in a slightly different way. Watch below to get the story of the Israeli national rescue organization, the women of Magen David Adom (MDA).

On International Women's Day, meet the 20,000 female volunteers of Magen David Adom.

MDA is a professional rescue organization at the forefront of technology. It relies heavily on 30,000 idealistic volunteers, with half of them being female volunteers.