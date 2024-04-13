Ynet photographer attacked by settlers in the West Bank

Settlers in the West Bank attacked journalist and photographer Shaul Golan on Saturday in Duma, near Nablus, resulting in the burning of his equipment and breaking Golan's hand.

Following the attack on Golan, a journalist and photographer for Yediot Aharonot and Ynet, the police opened an investigation into the incident.

The attack follows the violent riots that broke out after the body of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair was found on Saturday after being reported missing. It was discovered that terrorists murdered Achimair while he was grazing his sheep in the area.

Ynet photographer speaks out about attack

Golan, in an interview with Haaretz journalist Hagar Shezaf, said, "I entered the village, a house that had already burned, and I photographed them coming out, 20-30 people from an olive grove, masked, some shirtless and some in military uniforms. I hid and heard that they were approaching the house, and then a boy came in and saw the camera, even though I was hiding under the table. He started screaming 'Arab, Arab,' so I responded by saying, 'I'm not an Arab, I'm a Jew." Jewish settlers at the illegal West Bank settlement outpost of Ramat Migron, on September 8, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"They ran towards me screaming in terror, grabbed me, pulled me, took my bag [and] they burned equipment, and took the cameras. They nearly beat me to death. They shouted at me, 'You A Jew, aren't you ashamed?' Some of them were in military uniforms, and they didn't care at all," Golan said.