Taking responsibility: IDF Intelligence head, Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva, resigns from the IDF

Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva, the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate head, has retired from the IDF after leaving a letter of resignation on the desk of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Shortly after, the IDF released a statement saying, "In a decision with the Chief of Staff and with the approval of the Minister of Defense, Major General Aharon Haliva will conclude his role and retire from the IDF after appointing a successor through an orderly and professional process.

Major General Aharon Haliva noted in his request his high appreciation for the performance of the Military Intelligence Directorate's personnel during the war.

The Chief of Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his service over 38 years in the IDF, during which he contributed significantly as a fighter and commander for the security of the state." The resignation letter that IDF Military Intelligence Directorate Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva left on the desk of Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, April 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A link to a copy of his letter to the Chief of Staff was attached to the statement.

Claiming responsibility

In his letter, Haliva states that he would like to take responsibility for what happened on October 7 and promises to do his best to complete as many of the war's goals as possible.

These goals include reestablishing military dominance in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, deterring further threats from Iran and other foreign enemies, and returning the hostages.

As time passed since October 7, calls for him to resign from the public increased as well. This was mainly due to two factors: the increasing passing of time since the October 7 attack and the recent military intelligence blunder in which the IDF miscalculated Iran's response to the strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Haliva was expected to resign for a while and has even stated his intention in the past.