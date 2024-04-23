IDF strikes Hezbollah threats in southern Lebanon, sirens sound in Israel's north

IDF fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military building along other terrorist infrastructure in the Yaroun area in south Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

IDF fighter jets attack Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, April 23, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the statement, an additional threat in the Yaroun area was struck by IDF troops.

Additionally, the statement addressed sirens that sounded in the Metula area on Tuesday morning, alerting for rockets and missiles launches. It was determined that the alarm has been activated due to a false identification.

Around the same time as the announcement, Israeli media mentioned reports of one casualty as the result of a strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen.