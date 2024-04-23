Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah threats in southern Lebanon, sirens sound in Israel's north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 23, 2024 09:02

IDF fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military building along other terrorist infrastructure in the Yaroun area in south Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

IDF fighter jets attack Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, April 23, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the statement, an additional threat in the Yaroun area was struck by IDF troops.

Additionally, the statement addressed sirens that  sounded in the Metula area on Tuesday morning, alerting for rockets and missiles launches. It was determined that the alarm has been activated due to a false identification.

Around the same time as the announcement, Israeli media mentioned reports of one casualty as the result of a strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Red Alert in Sderot: Four rockets intercepted, no injuries or damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 10:07 AM
Russia says it has a response ready if West seizes its assets - RIA
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 08:46 AM
Israeli police ask for assistance locating missing teenager
By MAARIV
04/23/2024 07:15 AM
US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 06:15 AM
Man steals Palestinian flag, destroys Islamic religious items
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/23/2024 04:41 AM
Obama's Passover message calls for commitment to safety for Jews
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/23/2024 04:20 AM
President Joe Biden condemns antisemitic protests on college campuses
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/23/2024 01:45 AM
North Korea's Kim guides nuclear counterattack simulation drills
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 12:08 AM
Hamas has 'moved goal post' on hostage talks, says State Dept
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 10:40 PM
Robert Kraft, major Columbia donor, pulls funding amid protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2024 09:08 PM
NY Republicans to Columbia's Minouche Shafik : Resign
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2024 09:05 PM
US to provide 'significant' new security assistance for Ukraine - WH
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2024 08:54 PM
Columbia goes remote amid "intimidating and harassing behavior"
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2024 08:00 PM
Yoav Gallant voices support for Netzah Yehuda Battalion
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 06:19 PM
French presidency: Macron held phone call with Israel's Netanyahu
By REUTERS
04/22/2024 05:35 PM