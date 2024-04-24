Jerusalem Post
Bernie Sanders: US should not give billions to the extreme Netanyahu government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jewish Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders commented on the US Senate's decision to approve aid to Israel in a statement published to X on Wednesday. 

"I voted no tonight on the foreign aid package for one simple reason: US taxpayers should not be providing billions to the extremist Netanyahu government to continue its devastating war against the Palestinian people."

Previously, on Saturday, Sanders tweeted, "I will do everything in my power to make sure the United States does not send more unconditional military aid to Netanyahu’s war machine and does not allow any more children to starve in Gaza."



