Pakistani Senator Afnan Ullah Khan has caused outrage on X after posting an image of Adolf Hitler with the caption “At least now the world know, why he did, what he did #Gaza_Genicide”

The post has been condemned by a number of users, including some displaying a Palestinian flag.

One user wrote “This is bad, very bad. Please delete immediately. Nazism was as bad as Zionism, both must be condemned unequivocally.”

DURING WORLD WAR II, the Grand Mufti collaborated with Hitler, broadcasting propaganda and recruiting Bosnian Muslims for the Waffen-SS. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Another user with a Palestinian flag in their bio wrote “Delete this ”

The post is just one of many posts that have caused outrage. In another, Khan wrote “You are a poor excuse for a human being. Your roots make you an exemplary sycophant but doesn’t matter what you do and how hard you do flattery, you are not going to become the US president. For Israelis, you are still a lowlife disposable Goyim #Gaza #Gaza_Genocide #Gazabombing” in response to a post by presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Who is Senator Afnan Ullah Khan?

On his LinkedIn account, he writes that he was elected as the youngest senator in Pakistan on 11th March 2021 and is am currently member of Senate standing committees of IT & Telecom, Science & Tech, Aviation, Housing & Works and Petroleum. He also states that he is the Chairman of National Heritage & Culture Commitee of senate.

Khan was educated in the United Kingdom, attending the University of Oxford, University of York and the University of Central London.