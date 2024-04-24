WATCH: Jets target Hamas launchers embedded in Gaza humanitarian area

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets targeted two Hamas launch posts in a humanitarian area in southern Gaza overnight into Wednesday, following intelligence reports and operational identification, the IDF stated.

The IDF noted that the strike was made after taking precautions to mitigate civilian harm, adding that the launch sites were filled with rockets and were struck before any were fired toward Israel.

The IDF continues to operate in central Gaza, eliminating terrorists and destroying Hamas infrastructure, the military said.

IAF fighter jets struck over 50 military targets

In one strike, the IDF reportedly eliminated terrorists in close proximity to soldiers with tank fire. As part of the operation, IAF fighter jets struck over 50 military targets. IDF operational activity, April 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, an IAF aircraft struck a tunnel shaft and additional terror infrastructure in central Gaza.

Tuesday evening, the IDF struck Hamas rocket launchers in Gaza City after four rockets were identified crossing from the area of Beit Lahiya towards Sderot and Kibbutz Zikim.

All of these rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.