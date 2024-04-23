In the nick of time: IDF destroys ready-to-fire Hamas rocket launchers in southern Gaza Strip

Israel Air Force fighter jets destroyed ready-to-launch Hamas rocket launchers in the southern Gaza Strip, while soldiers from the Nahal Brigade killed multiple terrorists in the central part of the strip over the last day, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Fighter jets completed several airstrikes overnight on Hamas launch posts located in southern Gaza based on IDF intelligence and operational identifications . ‏The launch posts were loaded, but were struck before any launches were carried out toward Israeli territory.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade continued their counterterrorism activity in the central Gaza Strip's corridor. During one of the activities, the troops killed a number of Hamas terrorists using sniper fire. Additionally, an IAF aircraft struck several terrorists who hid adjacent to a civilian shelter in the area of Bureij. The strike was carried out in a targeted and precise manner.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, April 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Aircrafts strike additional targets

Over the past day, fighter jets and additional aircraft struck approximately 25 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military infrastructure, observation posts, and launch posts.

Shortly before this announcement was released, sirens sounded in Sderot, with Israeli media reporting that four rockets were intercepted and no injuries or damages were sustained.