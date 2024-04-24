Jerusalem Post
Turkey accuses US of double standards over Gaza in rights report

By REUTERS

Turkey on Wednesday accused the United States of having a policy of double standards on human rights, saying Washington's annual rights report failed to reflect Israel's assaults in Gaza.

Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement it was deeply concerned that the US report did not "duly reflect the ongoing inhumane attacks in Gaza."

The report was prepared with "political motives, far from impartiality and objectivity", it said, calling on Washington to cease its "double-standard policy on human rights".

It also cited US ties with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara deems a terrorist organization

