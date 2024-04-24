Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shlomo Karhi slams the attorney-general: 'She turned the rule of law into a trampled farce

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 24, 2024 23:33

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi criticized the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday for selective enforcement, citing his claim that she is supporting demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.

"These worthless people received a 'kosher for Passover' stamp from different authorities than the Attorney General because 'there is no effective protest without disruption to public order' - and the more, the better. It is shameful and disgraceful to us that this woman is still considered the highest "gatekeeper" in our country. It is she who has turned the rule of law into a trampled farce," wrote Karhi on the social media platform X.

Biden meets with released four-year-old hostage Abigail Idan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 09:55 PM
France arrests teen after he said he wants to die a 'martyr' at Olympics
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:50 PM
Spain PM Sanchez says he is suspending public duties to "reflect"
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:41 PM
US to name former UN official as new Gaza aid envoy
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 07:33 PM
Two rockets fired toward Sderot, house hit by shrapnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 06:42 PM
Biden approves aid to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 06:15 PM
Turkey accuses US of double standards over Gaza in rights report
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 05:55 PM
Germany charges six suspected ISIS-K members over attack plots
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 03:55 PM
UK police arrest three over migrants' deaths in Channel
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 03:43 PM
Russia says its forces hit Ukrainian drone production facility
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 03:19 PM
Russia to push Ukraine further back if Kyiv gets long range US missiles
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 02:48 PM
Jordan sets September 10 for parliamentary elections, official says
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 12:58 PM
French man who attacked Jew sentenced to three years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 12:49 PM
UK woman charged with terrorism offence for support of Hamas
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2024 12:42 PM
UK sees almost 10% increase in hate crime referrals
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2024 12:37 PM