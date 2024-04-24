Shlomo Karhi slams the attorney-general: 'She turned the rule of law into a trampled farce

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi criticized the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday for selective enforcement, citing his claim that she is supporting demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.

בני הבליעל האלו קיבלו חותמת ״כשר לפסח״ למהדרין מלא אחרת מאשר היועצת המשפטית לממשלה, כי הרי ״אין מחאה אפקטיבית ללא הפרעה לסדר הציבורי״ - וכל המרבה הרי זה משובח.בושה וחרפה לנו שהגברת הזו עדיין נחשבת כ״שומרת הסף״ הבכירה ביותר במדינה שלנו. היא זו שהפכה את שלטון החוק לאסקופה נדרסת. https://t.co/fuvGhHqbVr — שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) April 24, 2024

"These worthless people received a 'kosher for Passover' stamp from different authorities than the Attorney General because 'there is no effective protest without disruption to public order' - and the more, the better. It is shameful and disgraceful to us that this woman is still considered the highest "gatekeeper" in our country. It is she who has turned the rule of law into a trampled farce," wrote Karhi on the social media platform X.