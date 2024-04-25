Government submits request to delay debate on Haredi draft law

The Israeli government has requested a delay in the debate on the draft law and the response to the appeals on the issue, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

Member of Knesset Avigdor Liberman commented on the decision in a post on X. "Instead of internalizing the situation in which the State of Israel is, and the importance of service in the IDF, the government submitted another request to postpone the discussion on the conscription law."

"I expect that the additional lagging out of a political-coalition consideration will be outrightly rejected by the Supreme Court," he added.

במקום להפנים את המצב בו מדינת ישראל נמצאת, ואת חשיבות השירות בצה״ל, הממשלה הגישה בקשה נוספת לדחות את הדיון על חוק הגיוס.אני מצפה שנסיון המריחה הנוסף מתוך שיקול פוליטי-קואליציוני, ידחה על ידי בית המשפט העליון על הסף. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) April 25, 2024

This is a developing story.