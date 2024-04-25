Jerusalem Post
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Aalma El Chaeb area in addition to launch posts and terror infrastructure in the Kfarchouba area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday. 

The IDF further stated that it had attacked various areas of southern Lebanon to eliminate a threat.

The military added that several launches had been identified crossing from Lebanon throughout the day in the areas of Arab al-Aramshe and Mount Dov.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. April 25, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).


