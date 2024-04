The IDF, led by the engineering unit of the Gaza Division, operated to "map and destroy" offensive terror tunnels in northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Monday.

Last week, two tunnels belonging to terror organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad were destroyed, the military added.

"The IDF will continue to work to destroy the underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and to eliminate the capabilities of the terrorist organizations, first and foremost, of Hamas," the IDF said.