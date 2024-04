The IDF released the names on Monday of two IDF soldiers who fell in combat in Gaza.

Staff-Sergeant-Major Ido Aviv (res.), 28 years old, from Karmiel, was a fighter in the Yiftah Division. Aviv fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant-Major Kalkidan Mehar (res.), 37 years old, from Petah Tikva, was a fighter at the Carmeli Division. Mehari also fell in central Gaza.