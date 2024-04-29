Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

State Department on university protests: 'People have every right to do so'

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The metric for State Department policy is what is in the best interest of the American people and what keeps the American people safer and more secure, spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday when asked if calls from protestors are taken into consideration when developing policy. 

Patel said people are allowed to disagree, as it's a free country, and they have the First Amendment right to express their point of view. 

"In our point of view, more humanitarian aid is good for the United States. The defeat of Hamas is good for the United States, ensuring that Gaza can no longer be a springboard for terrorism is also good for the United States, and a two-state solution that brings about greater peace, and stability, and integration in the Middle East region is also good for the United States," Patel said. 

"We are pursuing these policies because we believe they are in the interest of the American people," he added. 

Patel said the Department continues to press for protests to remain peaceful and be nonviolent. 

Siegel, Miran families hold press conference following Hamas video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 09:25 PM
IDF releases the names of two IDF soldiers who died in combat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 09:06 PM
US found five IDF units responsible for gross human rights violations
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 08:30 PM
IDF destroys two more terror tunnels in Beit Hanoun area of Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 08:26 PM
Protesters blocking gate to the Kirya: 'Rafah can wait'
By MAARIV
04/29/2024 08:00 PM
Israeli official: 'ICC arrest warrents might be issued in secret'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:58 PM
Former Mossad agent Yehuda Teicher passes away at age of 100
By WALLA!
04/29/2024 07:48 PM
One injured after rockets from Gaza trigger alarms in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:45 PM
Israel strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 06:52 PM
Lufthansa extends cancellation of flights to Tehran until May 9
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 05:11 PM
US military's humanitarian aid pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 04:42 PM
Turkey backs Rutte as next NATO chief, Ankara official says
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 03:47 PM
European states expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by end May
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 03:44 PM
Israeli delegation to go for hostage deal talks in Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 03:44 PM
Hamas leader: 'Leaders to move Jordan if kicked out of Qatar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 03:40 PM