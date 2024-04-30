Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jewish UCLA student blocked from entering campus by pro-Palestinian activists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Jewish student at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared footage on Monday of being denied access to his on-campus class by pro-Palestinian activists occupying the college.

Instagram user Eli Tsives shared footage of him showing his student ID to the activists, who repeated "We are not engaging" while blocking his attempts to walk to his class. 

The activists are recorded lining up in front of Tsives, preventing his bypass. 

"They didn’t let me get to class using the main entrance! Instead, they forced me to walk around. Shame on these people!" the student wrote. 

