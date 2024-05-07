Tragic incident in Brazil: Israeli tourist dies while trying to escape from suspected robber

An Israeli tourist in Brazil died on Tuesday after attempting to escape from a supposed robber, Israeli media reported.

Alma Buhadana, a 24-year-old woman from Kibbutz Yas'ur in Western Galilee, died on Tuesday during a trip to the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after she attempted to escape from a person who she thought was attempting to rob her.

Buhadana was traveling with another Israeli in the Santa Teresa neighborhood in the city of Rio after the two returned from the Christ the Redeemer statue.

According to the Brazilian police, they saw a motorcycle and thought they were being robbed. At that moment, Buhadana jumped over a wall by the roadside to escape and fell about 15 meters.

Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministery responds

Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio De Janeiro. Sunset, shot from the helicopter (credit: INGIMAGE)

According to a Brazil Reports article from December 2023, data from the Public Security Institute in Rio de Janeiro shows that incidents of theft in the city “rose by 23% in 2023 compared to 2022, while robberies increased by 25% in the same period.”

Foreign Affairs Ministry responded to the incident, stating, "This is a tragic and difficult case in which a young Israeli woman died as a result of a fall from a considerable height in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Affairs Ministery, Consulate of Israel in Brazil, Neta Avrahami, and Mariano Hirsch, a representative of the Jewish Agency in Rio de Janeiro, are assisting the family during this difficult time and in facilitating the transfer for burial in Israel."

Maariv contributed to this article.