The city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil has become the first city in the country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism (IHRA), according to a Saturday statement from the Israel outreach organization StandWithUs Brazil.

The group held a ceremony in the city which was attended by the mayor Eduardo Paes as well as the deputy mayor of the south zone Flavio Valle, who is Jewish himself, during which the declaration was signed.

“Adopting the declaration, Rio recognizes our place of speech. It is an important step to accept the self-designation coming from us, Jews. This understanding will favor future arguments if there is any episode of prejudice against a person, institution, or collective memory of our community," Valle said after the signing.

Rise in antisemitism in Brazil

Antisemitic incidents have seen a rise in Brazil following the recent Hamas attacks in Israel. The press release makes special mention of the graffiti that was sprayed on a long wall next to the Synagogue Associação Religiosa Israelita (ARI) and the Memorial to the Victims of the Holocaust, in Botafogo, as well as antisemitic flyers that were posted in Praça Nossa Senhora da Paz, in Ipanema.

The IHRA defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which can be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed against Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and/or against their property, against community institutions and facilities Jewish religious."

So far over 200 cities, states, and organizations have signed the declaration.