Netanyahu's office announced no set date chosen for Congressional address

By REUTERS
Updated: JUNE 4, 2024 01:18

Following earlier reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Tuesday that no date has been set for the planned address to a joint meeting of the US Congress.

On Monday night, without citing a source Punchbowl News reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Prime Minister Netanyahu was set to address US Congress on June 13.

However, the prime minister's office said in a statement that a date for his address to Congress had yet to be set, but that it would not take place on June 13 due to a Jewish holiday.



