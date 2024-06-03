Netanyahu's office announced no set date chosen for Congressional address

Following earlier reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Tuesday that no date has been set for the planned address to a joint meeting of the US Congress.

On Monday night, without citing a source Punchbowl News reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Prime Minister Netanyahu was set to address US Congress on June 13.

However, the prime minister's office said in a statement that a date for his address to Congress had yet to be set, but that it would not take place on June 13 due to a Jewish holiday.