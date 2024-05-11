IDF distributes flyers calling for additional neighborhoods in Rafah to evacuate

The IDF Spokesman in Arabic, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, published a message on Saturday calling on the residents of other neighborhoods in East Rafah and in the North of the Gaza Strip to evacuate to the sheltered areas in the West of Gaza City.

"You are in a dangerous combat zone," it says, "Hamas is trying to build its capabilities in the area, and therefore, the IDF will act very strongly against the terrorist organizations in the area where you are located, and therefore everyone who is in these areas exposes himself and his family to danger."

#عاجل نداء إلى جميع السكان والنازحين المتواجدين في منطقة جباليا وأحياء السلام والنور وتل الزعتر ومشروع بيت لاهيا ومعسكر جباليا وعزبة ملين والروضة, والنزهة, الجرن، النهضة، والزهور - توجهوا فورًا إلى المآوي غرب مدينة غزة! ⭕️تتواجدون في منطقة قتال خطيرة. تحاول حماس إعمار… pic.twitter.com/oFYipXMajx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2024

In his announcement, the IDF spokesman also called for the evacuation of several more neighborhoods in East Rafah "where there has been terrorist activity by Hamas in recent days and weeks."

The wording of the announcement: "You must move immediately to the expanded humanitarian zone in Mawasi." Map showing evacuation zones in Gaza, May 11, 2024. (credit: IDF)

IDF takes eastern Rafah

Yesterday, IDF tanks surrounded the eastern part of Rafah after they took over the main road that divides the city - according to residents of the city in the southern Gaza Strip, who described non-stop explosions and gunshots during fierce battles between the IDF and Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Walla learned that in the area of fighting, offensive tunnels were located that were built towards the border fence and the underground wall, and a system of tunnels connecting the underground system was uncovered.

Division 162, under the command of Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen uncovered a Hamas underground offensive system that was intended to attack the Israeli home front.

According to estimates, this is a subterranean system that was used by the Nukhba force fighters to raid Israel on October 7.

The IDF ordered the evacuation of the eastern part of Rafah with the start of the operation on Sunday, despite the opposition of the United States, Egypt, and other countries.

The attack on the city, which Israel defines as the last stronghold of Hamas, came at the same time as the impasse in talks on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Israel rejects the proposal submitted by the terrorist organization to the mediating countries, which includes a hardening of some of its demands.

"The whole of Rafah is not safe because tank shells have been landing everywhere since yesterday," said Abu Hassan, 50, who lives in the Tel as-Sultan neighborhood in the west of the city. "I'm trying to leave, but I can't afford NIS 2,000 to buy a tent for my family."

"There is an increased movement of people outside Rafah, even from the western areas, even though they are not defined as red zones by the occupation," he wrote to Reuters.

According to him, the IDF is attacking all over the city, with artillery fire and from the air, and not just in the eastern part.