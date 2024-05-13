Four soldiers wounded from Lebanese anti-tank missiles

Three soldiers sustained light wounds, and an additional soldier was moderately wounded after anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the military said on Monday.

The soldiers were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The IDF added that the incident occurred following alerts that had sounded in the north earlier on Monday.

Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on December 16, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Alerts sound in northern Israel

In a separate event on Monday, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crossed into Israeli territory and fell in the area of Zarit, the military noted, adding that no casualties had been reported.

In addition, earlier on Monday, two UAVs from Lebanon exploded near Beit Hillel in Israel's north. Following the explosion, the IDF stated a fire erupted in the area and was subsequently extinguished.