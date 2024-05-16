Netanyahu compares protests in Israel to pro-Palestinian protests in US

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared anti-government protesters in Israel to pro-Palestinian protesters in the US in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

"Everybody's fixated on these protests which are financed, organized, and so on. They don't reflect the majority of people any more than the 'mobocracies' on American campuses. These protesters, these mobs, do they reflect the majority of American people? No? Well it's the same thing here," said Netanyahu.