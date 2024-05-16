Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu compares protests in Israel to pro-Palestinian protests in US

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 16, 2024 00:11

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared anti-government protesters in Israel to pro-Palestinian protesters in the US in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

"Everybody's fixated on these protests which are financed, organized, and so on. They don't reflect the majority of people any more than the 'mobocracies' on American campuses. These protesters, these mobs, do they reflect the majority of American people? No? Well it's the same thing here," said Netanyahu.

Clashes erupt after pro-Palestinian march to Israeli embassy in Athens
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 10:44 PM
Hamas chief says Israel amendments on ceasefire proposal led to deadlock
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 10:09 PM
US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating against terrorism
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 09:31 PM
One Iraqi soldier killed, two wounded in suspected Islamic State attack
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 09:26 PM
IDF forces destroy Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2024 08:34 PM
Defense Ministry employee succumbs to wounds from mortar fire in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2024 08:20 PM
Three paratroopers injured in Northern Gaza, one in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2024 06:26 PM
Gazprom CEO Miller is on a visit to Iran, company says
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 06:11 PM
France issues Interpol search warrant for gangster known as 'The Fly'
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 03:43 PM
Netanyahu says Israel to 'significantly increase' foreign workforce
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 03:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US warship vessel 'Destiny' in Red Sea
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 03:21 PM
Russian forces take control of three settlements in Ukraine - ministry
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 01:42 PM
Netanyahu rejects UN backing of Palestinian statehood bid
By REUTERS
05/15/2024 01:30 PM
Nasrallah meets with senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2024 10:57 AM
IDF troops leave Zeitun area in the Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2024 09:35 AM