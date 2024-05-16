Border Police arrests 61 undocumented residents from Tulkarem in Jaffa

Border Police officers from the Tel Aviv division discovered and arrested 61 undocumented residents from the West Bank, Israel police announced on Thursday.

Border Police forces detained two suspects after receiving a report concerning an attempt to steal a motorcycle in Tel Aviv. During the suspects' interrogation, Border Police forces discovered that they were undocumented residents of Tulkarem. The illegal residents found by Border Police. Uploaded on 16/5/2024 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Bunks beds for lodging

Following the Border Police's request, the two suspects escorted the forces to their residence, a commercial building divided into several apartments.

During the search of the building, a total of 61 undocumented residents from the West Bank were located in several apartments, all organized with bunk beds for lodging.

All suspects were arrested and transferred to a station with the assistance of Jaffa station teams for police interrogation.