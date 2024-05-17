Jerusalem Post
Knife-wielding woman roams London street threatening Jews

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: MAY 17, 2024 06:07

A knife-wielding woman threatening London Jews and hurling antisemitic abuse was arrested by Metropolitan Police on Thursday, according to Jewish neighborhood watch and antisemitism reporting groups.

"That ain't going to save you," the knifewoman shouted as she threw the knife at a Jewish woman, according to a video published by the Stamford Hill Shomrim on Thursday.

According to Campaign Against Antisemitism, the woman allegedly told a Jewish man that he was a "provocation" and that “you people, you Jewish...all the trouble you’re creating in the world."

“Who do you think started the Second World War? You, the Jewish, started the Second World War," the woman reportedly explained.

The Shomrim said that eight of its volunteers quickly arrived at the scene, after which three Met officers armed with tasers confronted her. The video showed the woman following police commands and putting her arms behind her back while laying on the ground.

The Met Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

