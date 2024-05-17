French synagogue arsonist stabs officer, shot by police

A man armed with a knife stabbed a French officer when he was confronted for setting a Rouen synagogue on fire on Friday, after which the attack was shot by police, said Rabbi Shmuel Lubecki.

The arsonist had claimed onto the building and set a fire. Lubecki said that he had still not been able to enter the building to fully asses the damage, but said that it was not significant and the holy books had not been harmed.

Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said on social media from the scene of the incident the fire was under control by firefighters and that there were no other casualties besides the assailant.

“Thoughts and full support to the Jewish Community of Rouen,” said the mayor.

Firefighters on the scene

Regional French broadcaster France 3 said firefighters were on the site. A man was shot by police after attempting to burn a synagogue down and stab a police officer in Rouen, France. May 17, 2024 (credit: Rabbi Shmuel Lubecki)

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised law enforcement “for their responsiveness and courage.”

According to French media, Elie Korchia, president of the Central Consistory of France, said an "antisemitic drama" was prevented by the police.

Lubecki said that the Jewish community should remain prideful if their Jewish identity, which would make it impossible for antisemites to win.

This is a developing story.