Ex-IDF intel. chief Hayman: It would be hard to find a next Iran president worse than Raisi

Ex-IDF intel chief Farkash: Khamenei, not Raisi, makes policy

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

In the event that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has died in a possible helicopter crash, “it would be hard to find someone worse,” former IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

In terms of the impact on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, Hayman, who is currently the Executive Director of INSS, said, “it would have no strategic impact, just that it would be less of a headache in choosing the next president.”

He noted that the Iranian president as a rule is “an administrative political position and that there are set procedures for replacing him.”

Former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Zeevi Farkash agreed with Hayman that if Raisi is dead, it would have little impact because only Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei makes major strategic decisions, not the president.

Despite those views, Khamenei is 85 years old, has been in poor health for years, and has been viewed in recent years as the leading candidate to succeed Khamenei.

Khamenei took considerable measures to ensure Raisi’s two election wins, disqualifying a number of other former top senior officials who might have presented him with a serious challenge.

If Raisi is dead, a new underground race to be Khamenei’s successor could be reignited, even as Raisi did not necessarily have the top job locked up by any means.

It has been reported by Iranian and global media that Raisi may have died in a helicopter crash, although details are still sparse.

Israel views Iran as managing conflict against it from Hezbollah, Hamas, Yemen, Syria, occasionally Iraq, and as of April 14, also by the direct firing of ballistic missiles and drones.

