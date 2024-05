Indictments were filed against an ambulance driver and his assistant on Friday for attempting to transport eight illegal residents at a crossing on Route 443 a week and a half ago, according to an Israel Police statement.

Nine counts were filed against the driver, including conspiracy to commit a crime, assisting an attempt to enter or stay in Israel illegally, obstructing a police officer during his duties, and driving recklessly. An indictment of three counts was filed against his assistant.