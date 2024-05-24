Video of Hamas's abduction of female hostages to be shown in Times Square

The video of the kidnapping of the five young female hostages from the Nahal Oz base will be projected on a giant screen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, at around 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Ynet reported.

The Consul General of Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis, one of the initiators of the screening, said, "The goal is to remind everyone of those whom we are determined to bring home at any cost - Liri Elbag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, Na'ama Levy, and the other 120 abductees who remain in Hamas's hands," Ynet quoted him as saying.