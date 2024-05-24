Jerusalem Post
Video of Hamas's abduction of female hostages to be shown in Times Square

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The video of the kidnapping of the five young female hostages from the Nahal Oz base will be projected on a giant screen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, at around 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Ynet reported.

The Consul General of Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis, one of the initiators of the screening, said, "The goal is to remind everyone of those whom we are determined to bring home at any cost - Liri Elbag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, Na'ama Levy, and the other 120 abductees who remain in Hamas's hands," Ynet quoted him as saying.

CIA Director William Burns to head to Europe for ceasefire-hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 12:42 PM
Chief Rabbi refuses to shake Amir Ohana's hand due to sexual orientation
By YAKI ADAMKER
05/24/2024 12:38 PM
Katz severs connection of Spain's representation in Israel, Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 12:34 PM
EU's foreign policy chief defends recognition of Palestine state
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 11:45 AM
Ex-Labour leader Corbyn to stand for election
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 11:44 AM
Indictments filed on driver who transported eight illegal residents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 09:47 AM
China carries out mock strikes on Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 08:50 AM
Hamas says IDF advancing towards Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 08:18 AM
Exchange of fire between IDF and terrorists in Nablus refugee camp
By AMIR BOHBOT
05/24/2024 07:49 AM
Armenia and Azerbaijan border disagreement
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 07:36 AM
China coast guard holds law enforcement drills east of Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 06:52 AM
Fire breaks out in Safed area due to rocket falling, no sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 04:43 AM
World Bank: Increased risk of Palestinian Authority's fiscal collapse
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 04:18 AM
Three killed in Istanbul shooting
By WALLA!
05/24/2024 12:36 AM
Goldman Sachs gets license for regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 12:28 AM