CIA Director William Burns will head to Europe for further ceasefire-hostage deal talks between Israel and Hamas, a US official told CNN on Thursday.

“The director is in frequent discussions with the Egyptians, Qataris and Israelis. Both Egypt and Qatar are very engaged, as are the Israelis,” the US official said.

A separate report from Ynet the following day said that he is expected to arrive in Paris to resume negotiations.

This is a developing story.