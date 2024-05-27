IDF strikes Hezbollah terror squads, military structures in southern Lebanon

Israel Air Force jets struck a military building in the Yaroun area of southern Lebanon in which a Hezbollah terror squad operated, the military said on Monday morning.

In the area of Houla, jets targeted an additional terror squad.

The IDF further stated that during the night, jets had carried out additional strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, among which were a weapons storage facility and a Hezbollah military structure in the Meiss El Jabal area and a terror infrastructure in the Khiam area.

Jets also carried out strikes on military structures in the Houla area of southern Lebanon, the IDF noted.