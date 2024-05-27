Israel pushing ahead with military action that World Court asked it to halt, Borrell says

Israel is pushing ahead with military action in southern Gaza despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice urging the country to immediately halt its push, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

The world court ruling must be implemented, Borrell said ahead of a EU foreign ministers' meeting, adding he would also work towards reaching a political decision on the launch of a dedicated EU border assistance mission for the Rafah border crossing known as EUBAM.

Re-activating EU Rafah border mission will take some time, Austria says

Riving EUBAM, however, will take some time, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday, telling journalists the mission initially founded in 2005 had been "hibernating" over the last years.

"What we want is for the Rafah crossing to open again," Schallenberg said.