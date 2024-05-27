Jerusalem Post
IDF operates in Jabalya, destroys launcher which fired rockets at Ashkelon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops operated in eastern Jablya, killing terrorists and locating many weapons, among which were Kalashnikovs, mortar shells, and additional military equipment, the military said on Monday. 

Forces also found and destroyed a laboratory for the production of charges, tunnel shafts, terror infrastructure, and weapons. 

In addition, jets struck a launch area from which rockets were fired at Ashkelon during the war, the IDF noted.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, troops killed terrorists, some of whom had carried out observation operations on IDF soldiers.

In the past day, IDF aircraft and jets destroyed some 75 terror targets in the Strip, the military added. 

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. May 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. May 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


