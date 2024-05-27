Senior Hamas terrorists killed in Rafah strike, US destroys Houthi UAV
US considers sanctioning settlers disrupting humanitarian aid transport • Hamas-run Gaza ministries claim at least 30 people killed in airstrike on Rafah
US intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea
US forces successfully intercepted a UAV launched by the Yemeni Houthi terrorist group, the United States Central Command announced on Monday overnight.
United States considers sanctioning Gaza humanitarian aid-blocking protesters
A senior official told the Washington Post that the US was considering issuing sanctions against settlers blocking aid from reaching Gaza.
An anonymous US official told the Washington Post that the Biden administration was considering sanctioning far-right settlers who had blocked humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.
IDF eliminates head of Hamas West Bank division in targeted airstrike in northwest Rafah
IDF airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders Yassin Rabia and Khalid Nagaar in Rafah, claiming it struck legitimate targets while following the ICJ's ruling.
The IDF carried out an airstrike in Rafah, eliminating Hamas West Bank division Yassin Rabia, along with Khalid Nagaar, a senior member of the West Bank division.
Hamas-run ministries have claimed that at least 30 civilians were killed during the strike, and the IDF said it would launch an investigation into the number of civilian casualties.
A large number of civilians are sheltering in Rafah, having been evacuated from other parts of Gaza. The International Court of Justice, along with the United States, has cautioned Israel not to carry out military operations there; despite Hamas's strong presence.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says