Senior Hamas terrorists killed in Rafah strike, US destroys Houthi UAV

IDF airstrike targets Hamas terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. March 8, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF carried out an airstrike in Rafah, eliminating Hamas West Bank division Yassin Rabia, along with Khalid Nagaar, a senior member of the West Bank division.

Hamas-run ministries have claimed that at least 30 civilians were killed during the strike, and the IDF said it would launch an investigation into the number of civilian casualties.

A large number of civilians are sheltering in Rafah, having been evacuated from other parts of Gaza. The International Court of Justice, along with the United States, has cautioned Israel not to carry out military operations there; despite Hamas's strong presence.