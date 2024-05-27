Live Updates
Senior Hamas terrorists killed in Rafah strike, US destroys Houthi UAV

US considers sanctioning settlers disrupting humanitarian aid transport • Hamas-run Gaza ministries claim at least 30 people killed in airstrike on Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Fire rages following an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video, May 26, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Reuters TV)
US intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea

By MAARIV
US forces successfully intercepted a UAV launched by the Yemeni Houthi terrorist group, the United States Central Command announced on Monday overnight.

United States considers sanctioning Gaza humanitarian aid-blocking protesters

A senior official told the Washington Post that the US was considering issuing sanctions against settlers blocking aid from reaching Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An Israeli soldier stands guard as a truck carrying humanitarian aid makes its way to the Gaza Strip at Erez Crossing in southern Israel, May 5, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An anonymous US official told the Washington Post that the Biden administration was considering sanctioning far-right settlers who had blocked humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

IDF eliminates head of Hamas West Bank division in targeted airstrike in northwest Rafah

IDF airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders Yassin Rabia and Khalid Nagaar in Rafah, claiming it struck legitimate targets while following the ICJ's ruling.

By EYAL GREEN, DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD, MAARIV
IDF airstrike targets Hamas terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. March 8, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF carried out an airstrike in Rafah, eliminating Hamas West Bank division Yassin Rabia, along with Khalid Nagaar, a senior member of the West Bank division.

Hamas-run ministries have claimed that at least 30 civilians were killed during the strike, and the IDF said it would launch an investigation into the number of civilian casualties.

A large number of civilians are sheltering in Rafah, having been evacuated from other parts of Gaza. The International Court of Justice, along with the United States, has cautioned Israel not to carry out military operations there; despite Hamas's strong presence. 

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 125 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says