IDF arrests six suspects in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF troops arrested six wanted persons throughout the West Bank, three in Hebron and two in Beit Ummar, the military said on Monday.

Two of the suspects were affiliated with Hamas. 

In Aqabat Jabr, troops arrested two more suspects who had been involved in the manufacturing of explosives. 

In Kafr Dan, forces confiscated a gun and destroyed a vehicle in which explosives were being stored. 

To date, the IDF has arrested some 4,000 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, out of which some 1,700 are affiliated with Hamas, the IDF added.



