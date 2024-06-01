Smotrich, Ben-Gvir refuse Biden ceasefire proposal, threaten to leave government

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the proposed outline for a hostage and ceasefire deal Saturday evening, and threatened to leave the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the deal.

"I just spoke with the Prime Minister and made it clear that I will not be part of a government that agrees to the proposed outline and ends the war without destroying Hamas and bringing back all the hostages," Smotrich stated.

שוחחתי כעת עם ראש הממשלה והבהרתי לו שלא אהיה חלק ממשלה שתסכים למתווה המוצע ותסיים את המלחמה ללא השמדת חמאס והשבת כל החטופים.לא נסכים להפסקת המלחמה לפני השמדת חמאס, לא לפגיעה קשה בהישגי המלחמה עד כה באמצעות נסיגת צה"ל וחזרת עזתים לצפון הרצועה, ולא לשחרור סיטונאי של מחבלים שישובו… — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) June 1, 2024

"We will not agree to stop the war before Hamas is destroyed. We will not accept undermining the achievements of the war so far by withdrawing the IDF and allowing Gazans to return to the northern part of the strip. We will not permit the wholesale release of terrorists who might return to murder Jews," the finance minister declared.

"We demand the continuation of the fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned. We seek the creation of a completely different security reality in Gaza and Lebanon, the return of all residents to their homes in the north and south, and massive investment in the accelerated development of these areas," Smotrich concluded.

Ben-Gvir issued a similar statement, calling the deal "reckless." He added, "If the Prime Minister proceeds with the reckless deal under the conditions published today, which mean the end of the war and abandoning the goal to destroy Hamas, Otzmah Yehudit will dissolve the government." IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Ben-Gvir called agreeing to the deal "not an absolute victory - but an absolute defeat." He said that the deal is "a victory for terrorism and a threat to Israel's national security."

A 'surrender agreement'

Likud MK Dan Illouz also condemned the deal, calling it a "surrender agreement" and that it poses "an existential threat to the state of Israel."

"It crosses nearly every red line that Israel has set during the months of fighting and delivers an outright victory to Hamas. In the aftermath of the horrific massacre on October 7, such an agreement would only encourage more kidnappings and massacres, severely undermine Israeli deterrence, and endanger our very existence," Illouz continued.

"Any government that agrees to such a deal forfeits its right to exist as a government. While we all pray for the return of the hostages, and our soldiers fight valiantly to bring them home, we must not compromise on achieving victory and eradicating Hamas. I urge the Prime Minister to reject this proposal, which will only strengthen Hamas’s resolve," the MK concluded.

The deal was announced by US President Joe Biden on Friday, and global leaders were quick to praise the deal.

Later, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid slammed their statements, calling them a betrayal to national security. "The threats from Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are a betrayal of national security, the hostages, and the residents of the north and south," Lapid stated on X, formerly Twitter.

האיומים של בן גביר וסמוטריץ׳ הם הפקרה של הבטחון הלאומי, של החטופים ושל תושבי הצפון והדרום. זו הממשלה הגרועה והמופקרת בתולדות המדינה. מבחינתם שתהיה כאן מלחמה לתמיד, אפס אחריות, אפס ניהול, כישלון מוחלט. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 1, 2024

"This is the worst and most reckless government in the history of the state. As far as they are concerned, there should be a perpetual war here, with zero responsibility, zero management, and total failure," the Yesh Atid chairman added.