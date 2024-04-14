Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demands attack against Iran

By MAARIV ONLINE

On Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for an Israeli attack on Iran following an Iranian offensive launched late Saturday night. The chairman of the Religious Zionist party said that, "this is the time for leadership that is capable of returning deterrence that has the courage to restore security to the citizens of Israel, not with slogans, but with action."

"The eyes of the entire Middle East and the entire world are on the State of Israel. If our reaction resonates throughout the Middle East for generations to come - we will win," he added in a statement. 

This is a developing story. 

Netherlands advises against all travel to Israel - ANP news agency
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:56 PM
EU calls for meeting of foreign affairs ministers
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:43 PM
Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:38 PM
Yemen's Houthis say Iranian attack on Israel is legitimate
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:27 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky condemns Iranian attack on Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:23 PM
Iran says neighbors notified of attacks on Israel 72 hours in advance
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 02:44 PM
Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:18 PM
Iran summons the British, French, German ambassadors - ILNA
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:13 PM
Several Iranian domestic flights canceled until Monday morning - Mehr
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:56 PM
Jordan PM says escalation in region would lead to 'dangerous paths'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:52 PM
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:37 PM
UAE calls for end of escalation to avoid regional repercussions
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:17 PM
Hamas says Iran's attack on Israel was 'natural right'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:53 AM
War cabinet to convene at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:48 AM
Most of the Iranian drones over Syria were downed by Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:33 AM