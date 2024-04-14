Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demands attack against Iran

On Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for an Israeli attack on Iran following an Iranian offensive launched late Saturday night. The chairman of the Religious Zionist party said that, "this is the time for leadership that is capable of returning deterrence that has the courage to restore security to the citizens of Israel, not with slogans, but with action."

"The eyes of the entire Middle East and the entire world are on the State of Israel. If our reaction resonates throughout the Middle East for generations to come - we will win," he added in a statement.

This is a developing story.